OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OSUR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

