O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,080.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,000.88.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $930.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $924.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

