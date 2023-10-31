Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

