Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given New $41.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.22. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $493,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,545 shares of company stock worth $1,875,143. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

