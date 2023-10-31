Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 842 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,572 shares of company stock worth $39,160,789 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $410.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

