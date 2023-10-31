Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

