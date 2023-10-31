Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.12

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.12 and last traded at C$16.24, with a volume of 4653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLC shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.92.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.85. The stock has a market cap of C$558.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of C$114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.5157116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 60.53%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

