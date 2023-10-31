Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $410.23 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock worth $39,160,789. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

