Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.5 %

PFE opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

