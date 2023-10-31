Park Place Capital Corp Buys 343 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

