Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.77.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $367.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.66 and its 200-day moving average is $389.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

