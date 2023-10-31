Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

NYSE SHW opened at $235.42 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.13 and a 200-day moving average of $252.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

