Park Place Capital Corp Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2,015.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $166.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

