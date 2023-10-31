Park Place Capital Corp Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,799 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,640 shares of company stock worth $32,552,820 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

