Park Place Capital Corp Has $591,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 137.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:NOW opened at $570.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.25 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.16.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

