Park Place Capital Corp Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 242,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

