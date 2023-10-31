Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,146 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,044,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

PPL stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

