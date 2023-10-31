Park Place Capital Corp Sells 380 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,223 shares of company stock worth $4,170,585. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortinet from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.