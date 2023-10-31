Park Place Capital Corp Sells 4,961 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

