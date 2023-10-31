Park Place Capital Corp Sells 62 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $261.75 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.56 and a 200-day moving average of $283.06. The stock has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.24.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

