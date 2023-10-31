Park Place Capital Corp Sells 680 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $112.41 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.09.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

