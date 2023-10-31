Park Place Capital Corp Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,639,000 after buying an additional 503,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.