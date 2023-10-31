Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $197.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,501. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

