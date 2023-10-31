Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 200 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,684,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,166,000 after purchasing an additional 166,499 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 492,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,396,000 after acquiring an additional 296,657 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

