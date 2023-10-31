Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $468,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.20. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

