Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.