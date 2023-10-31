Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 8,794 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,931,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,179,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,933,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,562,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

