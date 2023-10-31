Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 21,423 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,405. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.