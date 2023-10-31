Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 257 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $727.89. 27,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.75. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.