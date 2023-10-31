Pegasus Partners Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.83.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $560.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $532.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $569.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

