Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 109.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,656. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $80.51 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

