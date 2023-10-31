Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $66.84. 66,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,193. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

