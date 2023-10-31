Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Home Depot stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.94. 237,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,821. The company has a market capitalization of $281.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.61 and its 200 day moving average is $306.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

