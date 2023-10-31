Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $6.65 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. 102,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

