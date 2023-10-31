Pegasus Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,686 shares of company stock valued at $138,334,537. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.82. 205,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

