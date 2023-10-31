Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,544,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

