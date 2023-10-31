Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 221 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.05. 154,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

