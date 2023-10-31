Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes $846,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.88. 117,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.66. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $307.30 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

