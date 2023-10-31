Pegasus Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.2% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $429.04. The company had a trading volume of 95,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.83 and its 200 day moving average is $464.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.