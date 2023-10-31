Pegasus Partners Ltd. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. 1,041,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,976,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

