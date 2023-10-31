PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.79. The stock had a trading volume of 339,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average is $180.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.