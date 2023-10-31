Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.94-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.00 million-$912.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $907.49 million. Perficient also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.98-$1.03 EPS.

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $6.31 on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. 46,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,206. Perficient has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Perficient by 170.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.