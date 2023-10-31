Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 529 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 130.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE V opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $433.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

