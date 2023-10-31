PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

PetMed Express Stock Down 29.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.03 million, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.69. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETS. StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PetMed Express from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PetMed Express by 72.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in PetMed Express by 455.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PetMed Express by 633.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

