PFG Investments LLC Acquires 2,152 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 275.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $609,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

