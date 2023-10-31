PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8 %

WM opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

