PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Cummins by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMI opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.78.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

