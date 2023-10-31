Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 258.6% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 93,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 152,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 62,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 78,210 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE:PFE opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

