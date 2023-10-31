PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $7.49 on Friday. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

