Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 222,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

